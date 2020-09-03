Resuming Business in Emerging Markets: India

In the aftermath of the economic shutdown most Austrian companies face the challenge to restart global business operations. During the past decades several of the most competitive Austrian businesses had entered emerging markets that promised growth and new opportunities. Some of those countries will face an economic downturn, while others will re-emerge as promising future markets.

A continued global perspective of Austrian companies will be vital: in terms of opportunities that may compensate the demand gap in established markets, but also with regards to sustainable development in these regions. More than ever there will be a growing demand in the health and energy sector, for machinery and equipment as well as for sustainable and innovative technologies. Austrian companies are well equipped to provide solutions.

At the second event of the corporAID webevent series “Resuming business in emerging markets” JReuben Abraham from the IDFC Institute in Mumbai will offer insights into India. Afterwards he will discuss with Austrian companies that are active in India and the Austrian Trade commissioner in India how Austrian companies can take opportunities that not only help them to recover more quickly from the crisis, but at the same time have an impact on issues like climate change and sustainable development.