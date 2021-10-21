The productive use of biogenic residues in Serbia is not yet advanced and therefore its economic and ecological value is unused. Furthermore, no separate collection and recycling system is in place. There are numerous challenges along the value chain, starting with waste collection and separation or productive use e.g. in the form of energy generation. Improving the value chain for biogenic residues and finding innovative solutions for the beneficial use of biogenic waste can open up new income opportunities for the local population or, for example, generate access to renewable energy sources and is therefore a lever for achieving the SDGs. Additionally, companies with existing know-how in this field can find new opportunities by entering the Serbian market. To address the challenge of how to improve the value chain of biogenic waste in Serbia, ICEP’s think tank corporAID in collaboration with the Austrian Cleantech Cluster started the Lab of Tomorrow Austria.

The aim of the Lab of Tomorrow is to create joint ventures or other forms of cooperation between Serbian and Austrian companies that address different challenges along the value chain of biogenic waste in Serbia. The goal is to create profitable businesses and ensure sustainable impact at the same time.