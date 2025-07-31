Innovation is a key factor for overcoming economic and social challenges in developing and emerging countries. New opportunities are emerging in many of these markets: a growing middle class, dynamic start-up ecosystems and a clear need for productive, affordable and context-appropriate solutions. At the same time, fragile contexts and humanitarian crisis regions are opening up innovation potential that has often been underestimated in the past – for example, through novel approaches to basic services, strengthening local resilience, or cooperation between companies, development actors, and humanitarian organizations.

However, many European companies are not yet exploiting the innovation potential of these markets. Traditional export models often dominate, while targeted investments in locally developed solutions, partnerships on equal terms, or new business models remain the exception.

This raises the question: Where do innovations in these markets come from? Are they the result of external influences – such as companies or development organizations – or do they arise directly from local needs and ideas?

Experience shows that successful innovation in resource-poor and institutionally challenging contexts requires a rethink – with simple, robust product designs, digital distribution and service models, and innovative revenue and financing concepts such as pay-per-use. Equally crucial are a deep understanding of local contexts, long-term partnerships, and the ability to flexibly evolve existing business models.

This corporAID Multilogue, designed in collaboration with REDpreneur, highlights how systemic innovations can be created and scaled under difficult conditions. The focus is on concrete practical examples that show how entrepreneurial and humanitarian innovation can work together to develop sustainable solutions to global challenges.