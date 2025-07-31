Date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 16:00 – 17:30 CET
Place: Online and on-site at the Humanitarian Innovation Lab (Wiedner Hauptstrasse 28, 1040 Vienna)
Moderation: Nikolaus Hutter (Relevant Ventures)
Language: English
Innovation is a key factor for overcoming economic and social challenges in developing and emerging countries. New opportunities are emerging in many of these markets: a growing middle class, dynamic start-up ecosystems and a clear need for productive, affordable and context-appropriate solutions. At the same time, fragile contexts and humanitarian crisis regions are opening up innovation potential that has often been underestimated in the past – for example, through novel approaches to basic services, strengthening local resilience, or cooperation between companies, development actors, and humanitarian organizations.
However, many European companies are not yet exploiting the innovation potential of these markets. Traditional export models often dominate, while targeted investments in locally developed solutions, partnerships on equal terms, or new business models remain the exception.
This raises the question: Where do innovations in these markets come from? Are they the result of external influences – such as companies or development organizations – or do they arise directly from local needs and ideas?
Experience shows that successful innovation in resource-poor and institutionally challenging contexts requires a rethink – with simple, robust product designs, digital distribution and service models, and innovative revenue and financing concepts such as pay-per-use. Equally crucial are a deep understanding of local contexts, long-term partnerships, and the ability to flexibly evolve existing business models.
This corporAID Multilogue, designed in collaboration with REDpreneur, highlights how systemic innovations can be created and scaled under difficult conditions. The focus is on concrete practical examples that show how entrepreneurial and humanitarian innovation can work together to develop sustainable solutions to global challenges.
Target group
- Companies with international involvement or interest in cooperation in emerging and developing countries
- Actors from innovation promotion, development cooperation, and humanitarian aid
- Actors from science, administration, and multilateral organizations who support innovation processes in challenging contexts
- Start-ups, social enterprises, and project partners of REDpreneur and ICEP
AGENDA
16:00 Welcome REDpreneur and ICEP
16:10 Introduction Nikolaus Hutter | Relevant Ventures
16:15 Systemic innovation in complex contexts – how ideas have an impact in developing and emerging countries Dipl.-Ing. Dr. Ludovit Garzik | Innovationorbit
16:25 Funding landscape meets global challenges – How Austria can strengthen international innovation partnerships Dipl.-Inf. Annamaria Andres | FFG
16:35 Panel discussion + Q&A
- Ludovit Garzik, Innovationorbit
- Annamaria Andres, FFG
- Alexander Dornbusch, Life Cycle
- Lotte Kristoferitsch, EOOS
- Walter Hajek, Austrian Red Cross
17:15 Wrap-up REDpreneur & ICEP Followed by Networking
About REDpreneur
REDpreneur is the global initiative of the Austrian Red Cross (AutRC) that strengthens the resilience of Red Cross and Red Crescent (RCRC), National Societies (NSs), local enterprises and vulnerable communities. This is done by providing business skills and enterprise development support for more impact, innovation and sustainable service delivery. We provide trainings, mentoring and networking in hybrid formats. Moreover, we empower staff and volunteers from RCRC NSs, local civil society organizations (CSOs) and entrepreneurs to address the five Global Challenges outlined in the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies‘ (IFRC) Strategy 2030. These are: 1. Climate and environmental crisis, 2. Evolving crisis and disasters, 3. Growing gaps in health and well-being, 4. Migration and identity, 5. Values, power and inclusion.
About ICEP
ICEP is an independent Austrian development organization with the goal of enabling people in developing and emerging countries to achieve economic independence. Working closely with companies, educational providers, and public institutions, ICEP promotes innovative partnerships and programs in the field of business and employment. With its corporAID program, ICEP also strengthens the development policy responsibility and impact of the Austrian economy—among other things through dialogue formats such as the corporAID Multilogue.