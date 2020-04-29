Africa rising has been a story of ever-increasing interlinkages of African countries with the global economy. At present, however, this economic integration has been put on hold or even reversed as global supply chains are disrupted, borders are closed and curfews are imposed. As a result, African economies will be severely affected by the impact of the pandemic.

Once the global economic freeze comes to an end, a new normality will emerge. At the web-multilogue Doing Business in Africa: Collaboration in the new normality a Kenyan investment expert and an Austrian business leader will share their views on future economic development in selected African markets and show, why it will be worth to rethink economic collaboration between Africa and Europe.

In this webinar will explore the following questions in more detail:

What investments will shape the future?

Will the degree of interconnectedness and linkages to global value chains continue to increase?

Will African economies bounce back before the Western economies do?

What will be the areas of Africa’s real economy where we can expect a surge in the demand?

Will more economic activity be shifted to the digital space?

What are potentials for African – European cooperation?

Food for Thought

Geoffrey Gangla | Genghis Capital, Kenya

Andreas Ludwig | Umdasch Group