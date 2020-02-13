Success Factors for Entrepreneurship in Frontier Markets
Dynamically growing emerging and frontier markets are offering new opportunities for companies worldwide. Beside the vast opportunities, the local business environment can be challenging: Corruption, institutional uncertainties or weak legal systems sometimes prevail; managers new to these markets might find it difficult to find a competent partner or network on the ground or to understand the local culture and adapt the business strategy accordingly.
Doing business in emerging and frontier markets requires “thinking out of the box” that goes beyond established management practices as well as soft skills like intercultural competencies. The corporAID Multilogue “Doing Business in Africa” will give tangible insights into relevant success factors and discuss how entrepreneurs can react and adapt to the specific challenges and demands in these markets.
Keynote & Discussion
Darshan CHANDARIA | CEO, Chandaria Group
Nella HENGSTLER | Regional Director Africa/Middle East, Außenwirtschaft Austria Thomas KOPP | CEO, 3LOG premium logistics
Anton NOVOTNY | Cemcon Mineraltechnische Anlagen
Madara OGOT | Vice-Chancellor, University of Nairobi
Arnold SCHUH | Center for Emerging Markets & CEE, WU Wien
Time & Place
Monday, 9. March 2020, 4.30 to 6.30 p.m.
WU Campus, Executive Academy Sky Lounge
Welthandelsplatz 1, 1020 Vienna
In cooperation with WU Wien and Außenwirtschaft Austria.