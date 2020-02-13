Dynamically growing emerging and frontier markets are offering new opportunities for companies worldwide. Beside the vast opportunities, the local business environment can be challenging: Corruption, institutional uncertainties or weak legal systems sometimes prevail; managers new to these markets might find it difficult to find a competent partner or network on the ground or to understand the local culture and adapt the business strategy accordingly.

Doing business in emerging and frontier markets requires “thinking out of the box” that goes beyond established management practices as well as soft skills like intercultural competencies. The corporAID Multilogue “Doing Business in Africa” will give tangible insights into relevant success factors and discuss how entrepreneurs can react and adapt to the specific challenges and demands in these markets.